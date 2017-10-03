Music Legend Tom Petty Dies

American rock legend Tom Petty died early this morning. He had a heart attack a few days before his birthday. On October 20, he would have been 67 years old.

The news was confirmed by his manager Tony Dimitriadis.

American media say Petty has suffered a massive heart attack in his home in Malibu, where he was unconscious and breathless. In the hospital he was on life-supporting systems that were subsequently excluded as there were not any signs of brain activity.

Thomas Earl Petty is a musician, singer and composer world-famous for working with the Heartbreakers, as well as the Traveling Wilburys SuperGroup, where he played with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbinson and Jeff Lynn.

He has sold over 80 million albums, will remain in the hearts of fans with the hits I Will not Back Down, Free Fallin, Runnin 'Down a Dream and American Girl