Sofia Independent Film Festival to Support Bulgarian Cinema

The eighth edition of the Independent Sofia Festival starts on October 26th.

At the invitation of Zhana Karaivanova, Gabriela Capolino arrives as a special guest and member of the first international jury of the festival in Sofia.

Gabriella Capolino is a programmaker of the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP), the world's largest independent cinema organization. During his stay in Sofia, the guest from New York will have the chance to get acquainted with the latest Bulgarian projects in development and to select the best of them for the Independent Film Week.

In 2016, So Independent sponsored participation in the prestigious international forum of Bulgarian projects: "Nanuk" by Milko Lazarov, "Ribbon bone" by Drago Sholev and "Vievci" by Victor Bozhinov, which Mr. Capolino will have the opportunity to see in an advanced stage in Sofia.

Between October 26th and November 5th, the 8th edition of the Sofia Independent Film Festival will present an ambitious selection of over 90 full-length, documentary, experimental, short and VR films.