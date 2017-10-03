Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: 'We Don’t Need EU Membership Anymore'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he feels his country no longer needs European Union membership after relations between Ankara and Brussels broke down.

Turkey has been in talks with the European Union for 12 years, debating whether the country can become a member of the bloc.

Both parties agreed a deal in 2015 that would see Ankara take back failed asylum seekers in exchange for millions in cash.

The deal was seen as a step closer to Turkey's EU membership, however relations soured after Brussels condemned the country's human rights laws following Ankara's reaction to a failed coup.

And Erdogan told his parliament on Sunday: “We don’t need EU membership anymore.”

Still, the Turkish leader has not completely ruled out the idea of membership.

He went on to say: “We will not be the side which gives up.”

He also said Turkey is willing to become an EU member but only as a proper constitution of the union.

Talks first started in 2005 regarding Turkey’s membership but negotiations have continuously stalled.

The Brussels refugee resettlement deal reached in 2015 meant a more liberal visa regime and faster integration, however the failed coup against Erdogan in 2016 put a stop to this from happening.

Thousands involved in the coup have since been jailed, following this, constitutional amendments that greatly expands Erdogan’s powers were put in place.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made her opinion clear by saying Turkey is moving away from democratic practices at a great speed.

Source: express.co.uk