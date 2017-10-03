Three Scientists Share the Nobel Prize for Medicine

The Nobel Prize for Medicine for 2017 is given to three Americans - Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rossbach and Michael Jung for their molecular studies that control circadian systems, reports WebCafe.

Hall and Rossbach work at Brandy University, while Michael Jung is from Rockefeller University.

"Their discoveries explain how plants, animals and humans adapt their biological rhythm so that it is synchronized with the evolution that happens on earth."

Investigating fruit flies, scientists isolated a gene that responds to protein accumulation during the night, which breaks down during the day. Displacement in this mode can lead to health problems as well as temporary disorientation due to the fatigue experienced by travelers traveling from one time zone to another.

When he learned that he is winning the Nobel Prize, Rossbach responds: "You are kidding me." It is known that it is very difficult to predict who will receive the Nobel Prize for Medicine. The Nobel Committee does not publish a list of nominees and they have never done it in their 116-year history.