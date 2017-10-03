An action against an organized criminal group takes place in Vratsa, Mladen Marinov, head of the Ministry of Interior, confirmed to bTV. There are detainees.

According to bTV, the city is blocked by gendarmerie.

''Surveys are being carried out and evidences are collected'', the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior further said.

The action is carried out by the The General Directorate Combating Organized Crime and the Regional Police Directorate in Vratsa together with the gendarmerie.

According to Marinov, it began in the early dawn.