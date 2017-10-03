Action Against an Organized Criminal Group Takes Place in Vratsa

Crime | October 3, 2017, Tuesday // 09:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Action Against an Organized Criminal Group Takes Place in Vratsa http://www.gdbop.bg/bg/

An action against an organized criminal group takes place in Vratsa, Mladen Marinov, head of the Ministry of Interior, confirmed to bTV. There are detainees.

According to bTV, the city is blocked by gendarmerie.

''Surveys are being carried out and evidences are collected'', the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior further said.

The action is carried out by the The General Directorate Combating Organized Crime and the Regional Police Directorate in Vratsa together with the gendarmerie.

According to Marinov, it began in the early dawn.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria