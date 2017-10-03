Big Fire Broke Out in Sofia
A big fire broke out under the bridge of ''Zaharna Fabrika'' in Sofia, reported bTV.
There are abandoned buildings, part of the architectural monument "Zaharna Fabrika" which have burned. However, there were also people who were self-settled there. They are removed and there are no injuries.
The fire broke out about 6 pm, the signal for it was filed at 6:10 am.
