Russia has Invested USD 4.4 Billion in the Economy of Ukraine in 2017

Bulgaria: Russia has Invested USD 4.4 Billion in the Economy of Ukraine in 2017 Source: Pixabay

The State Statistical Office of Ukraine published data on the volume of foreign investments in the country's economy for the period January-June 2017. For the first six months of the year, Russia has invested USD 4.4 billion in its neighbor country, which is 11.4% of the total volume of investment, said Russian newspaper Moskovski Komsomolets quoted by FOCUS.

According to the published data, by July 1, the Ukrainian economy has invested USD 38.9 billion. In front of Russia is Cyprus, with USD 9.9 billion, and the Netherlands, which has invested USD 6.3 billion. Following are: Great Britain (2.1 billion), Germany (1.7 billion), Virgin Islands (1.6 billion), Switzerland (1.5 billion), France and Austria (1.3 billion), and Luxembourg, with a total investment of less than one billion dollars. The volume of foreign investment in Ukraine has increased significantly compared to previous years.

In 2016, Russian investors have invested USD 1.7 billion in the country, and USD 676 million in 2015. According to analyst Moskovski Komsomolets, the investment boom does not reflect the reality in Ukraine, as they doubt the truth of the published data from the Ukrainian statistical office.

