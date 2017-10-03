8 Illegal Afghan Citizens Were Detained on Trakia Highway
8 Afghan citizens have been detained at ''Trayanovi Vrata'' on ''Trakia'' highway, Mladen Marinov, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, announced on bTV.
Foreigners were without identity cards. Two Bulgarians were also arrested, who helped them with logistics and transportation.
It is supposed that the Afghans have entered our country across the border with Turkey.
Detained Bulgarians will be handed over to the prosecutor's office.
''Afghan citizens will be accommodated in an indoor center. If they make requests for asylum, they will be handed over to the Refugee Agency. If they do not make such requests, they will be handed over to the Migration Directorate and will follow the procedure for sending back, respectively'', explained Mladen Marinov.
