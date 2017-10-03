Shell Bombs were Found in the Yard of Tokuda Hospital in Sofia

Bulgaria: Shell Bombs were Found in the Yard of Tokuda Hospital in Sofia Source: YouTube

The police cleared the yard of the Tokuda metropolitan hospital in order to securely disarm bomb shells, BNT reported on Monday.

According to the preliminary information, two old projectiles were found. The ammunition was found during a repair in the courtyard of the hospital. There are no evacuated people at this stage either from the hospital or the surrounding buildings.

