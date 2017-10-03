New Supreme Judicial Council Members Take The Oath of Supreme Court of Cassation Today

Today, the new Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will take an oath in the solemn hall of the Supreme Court of Cassation.

It is expected that the first meeting will take place within the day.

A week ago to journalists, Justice Minister Tsetska Tsacheva announced that today she will announce her opinion on the work of the Council over the past 5 years.

The newly elected control body becomes even more important because it will elect the leading figures in the judiciary over the next 5 years.