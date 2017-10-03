New Supreme Judicial Council Members Take The Oath of Supreme Court of Cassation Today
archive
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today, the new Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will take an oath in the solemn hall of the Supreme Court of Cassation.
It is expected that the first meeting will take place within the day.
A week ago to journalists, Justice Minister Tsetska Tsacheva announced that today she will announce her opinion on the work of the Council over the past 5 years.
The newly elected control body becomes even more important because it will elect the leading figures in the judiciary over the next 5 years.
- » 8 Illegal Afghan Citizens Were Detained on Trakia Highway
- » Bulgarian Head of State: Police Batons in Spain Will Not Solve the Problem'
- » Bugarian Ombudsman Will Send Petition to the EP Against the Double Standard of Food in the EU
- » Nearly 90 Municipal Regulations are in Violation of Citizens' Rights
- » MEPs From Different Countries Urge Albania to Recognize Bulgarian National Minority in the Country
- » Residents of the Village of Gramatikovo Will Close the Main Road to Turkey on October 13
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)