Catalonia goes on a Mass Strike

A general strike will be held across Tuesday in Catalonia as a protest against the measures taken by the authorities on the day of holding the referendum on the independence of the Autonomous Community, trying to prevent people from voting there, Bgnes reports.

The Nationalist Organizations, the Catalonian National Assembly and Omnium Cultural, called on the Catalans to gather at 12.00 local time in front of official municipal buildings in the towns and villages they live in, as well as in businesses and factories.

In Barcelona, ​​public transport (buses and metro) will barely operate. There will be only one-quarter of the usual transports from 06.30 to 09.30 hours and at the other rush hour from 17.00 to 20.00 hours.

Only one-third of the regular inter-city transport will be carried out. The Renfe railway company canceled 151 trains and AVE speed trains. The work of airport staff will also be shortened.

Spain's single airport operator (Aena) recommends passengers to turn to airlines to clarify the timetable and plan ahead so that they could reach the airport. Some of the museums, the theaters, the exhibition halls will be closed. Medical centers will postpone checkups and planned operations. Universities said they would participate in the strike. The football clubs Barcelona and Girona also joined.

The largest Catalan trade unions will also take part in the action. Their central leadership, however, said they did not support the action announced by the separatist organizations, as this would support the idea of ​​unilateral unbundling. The President of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont said he supports the strike.

"This strike will help reinforce what we did on Sunday and we will do in the coming days".