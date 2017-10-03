NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather with Temperatures of up to 18-23°
The weather will be mostly sunny today, with fog and clouds in some lowland areas in the morning. There will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate wind from South-Southeast. Maximum temperatures will vary between 18° and 23°, in Sofia around 18°.
This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), told FOCUS News Agency.
The atmospheric pressure in the morning exceeds the average level for October. It will decrease during the day.
