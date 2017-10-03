Four Prime Ministers are Discussing the European Future, Roads and Security in Euxinograd
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and his Romanian counterpart will announce a new border crossing between the Kaynardzha village and the Romanian town of Lipnitsa, according to Sega.
Then the prime ministers will go to the residence "Euxinograd". There is going to be held a joint meeting of the Bulgarian and Romanian Governments.
The same day, there will also be a four-party summit in which Borisov, Prime Ministers of Greece Alexis Tsipras and Romania Mihai Tudose and Serbia's President Alexander Vucic will participate, Nova TV reported.
