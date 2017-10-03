The Authorities are Looking for the Motives Behind the Tragedy in Las Vegas

Bulgaria: The Authorities are Looking for the Motives Behind the Tragedy in Las Vegas

The authorities in the United States continue to search for motives behind the tragedy in Las Vegas, Nova TV reported.

Police found more than 18 firearms, explosives and thousands of ammunition at the home of 64-year-old Steven Paddock. Earlier, another 16 weapons were found in the hotel room, from where he shot people.

Although the "Islamic State" has taken responsibility for the attack, the US authorities have not found links between the shooter and the international terrorist organisation at this stage of the investigation.

After the Las Vegas tragedy President Donald Trump, Republicans and Democrats face inevitable debate about firearms.

