Ship with 75 Migrants Aboard was Found in Greece

A ship with 75 migrants and refugees aboard was discovered by the port authorities in Greece, the Greek newspaper Ta Nea reported, quoted by BTA.

The vessel was located 45 nautical miles southwest of Pilos near the Peloponnese peninsula in the southern part of the country. According to initial information, a signal of assistance was sent by the ship to the European 112.

