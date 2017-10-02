Bulgarian Head of State: Police Batons in Spain Will Not Solve the Problem'

''The police batons will not solve the problem, on the contrary, it is deepening'', President Rumen Radev told journalists regarding the independence referendum in Catalonia on Sunday, reported BNR.



This is a huge problem not only for Spain but also for Europe, Radev commented.

The crisis of 2008 obviously exacerbated egoism and centrifugal movements in Europe, he added.

In any case, police batons will not solve the problem. On the contrary – this is deepening them’’, Bulgarian President further said.