The Socialistparty in Portugal won a convincing victory in yesterday's local elections, according to the almost full official results quoted by the French press.

The Socialist Party has 158 mayors out of a total of 308 with 38 percent of the votes across the country, improving its outcome from the previous vote in 2013. "The Socialist Party has achieved the biggest victory in its history" of participating in local elections, expressed with satisfaction the prime minister Antonius Kosta.

However, his government's stability is the result of difficult compromises with the Left Bloc and the Communist Party, which are critical of the pro-European positions of the Socialists, BTA quoted AFP as saying.