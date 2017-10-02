New Paid Parking Zones will Operate in Sofia from 2nd of October

New paid parking zones will operate in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia from 2nd of October, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

Green parking zones are added to the existing ones in the central part. They will include zones from “Lozentes” and “Sredets” residential areas.

5,000 additional parking spaces will be added to the parking zones in the capital city.

The blue and green parking zones will have new working hours – from 8:30 to 19:30 from Monday to Friday. The working hours of the blue zone on Saturdays will be extended until 18:00 (currently it was allowed until 14:00).