Car Crashed into a Children's Center in New York

Bulgaria: Car Crashed into a Children's Center in New York Source: Twitter

Car crashed on Sunday at the Children's Development Center in the New York area of Bronx. Three people were injured, NBC television reported, quoted by BGNES.

Their age is not specified. They were taken to hospital, doctors rated their condition as severe, Nova TV reported.

At the children's development center, children's holidays are often held.

