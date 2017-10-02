MFA: No Information For Injured Bulgarian Citizens as a Result of the Shooting in Las Vegas
There is no evidence of injured Bulgarians in shooting аccident in Las Vegas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, quoted by DARIK.
At least 50 people have been killed and another 200 have been wounded in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert, reported BBC.
A gunman, named as 64-year-old local resident Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel towards an open-air music festival.
He was shot dead by officers in the hotel where a number of guns were found.
The attack is the worst mass shooting in recent US history.
