By 2020, 95% of All Jobs will Require Digital Literacy

By 2020 95% of jobs will require at least minimal digital skills. In Bulgaria, however, the percentage of illiterates is really high. This is what the MP Momchil Nekov told the BNT, who recently presented a report to the EP on the subject.

The fact that we have smartphones does not mean we are digitally literate. We do not know what the new jobs will be in 5-10 years, but we need to build basic skills, "he said.

He urged the business to invest by pointing out that in European countries 66% of employers invest in workers. In Bulgaria, this is done by 33% of companies and this creates the difficulty of finding the adequate staff.

The problem can be handled with the qualification of teachers.

We create digital infrastructure in schools, but that does not mean that children are literate and learn something. Above all, we must rely on reading, writing and mathematics, Momchil Nekov said.

In his view, we need to create basic teachings such as critical thinking, teamwork, completing the task in time.

Vocational education will acquire specific knowledge.

If the dual system is used in some classes - tourism, cooking or a technical profession, it is directly connected with employers, Nekov recommended.

He believes that at age 20, young people must now have a profession and by 35 should have paid for their home.

Asked whether it is possible to reach a common European regulation against low quality food, he said that this problem is part of the unfair commercial practices.