A British Airline Canceled all its Flights

World | October 2, 2017, Monday // 15:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A British Airline Canceled all its Flights Source: Twitter

The Monarch airline operator announced on Tuesday morning that they canceled all flights, reports Mediapool. 

According to preliminary information, the carrier is most likely going bankrupt. "We are sorry to see that Monarchs have canceled all flights and holidays" according to a short message by the company, which calls for passengers not to travel airports.

This affects 110,000 passengers, who are who have been abroad and have flights to return to Britain. There are about 300,000 other people who had tickets for future flights. Monarch, a private airline, is also a tour operator. The company is the oldest in Britain in this sector.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: monarch, airline, canceled flights
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria