A British Airline Canceled all its Flights

The Monarch airline operator announced on Tuesday morning that they canceled all flights, reports Mediapool.

According to preliminary information, the carrier is most likely going bankrupt. "We are sorry to see that Monarchs have canceled all flights and holidays" according to a short message by the company, which calls for passengers not to travel airports.

This affects 110,000 passengers, who are who have been abroad and have flights to return to Britain. There are about 300,000 other people who had tickets for future flights. Monarch, a private airline, is also a tour operator. The company is the oldest in Britain in this sector.