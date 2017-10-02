The Supreme Administrative Court Overturned the Decision of the CPC Against "Walmark"

The decision of the Supreme Administrative Court is final and is not subject to appeal The Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) completely annulled the decision of the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) to fine Walmark Bulgaria for misleading advertising of the product Proinsi Rapid + , filed by their competitor in mid-2015. ZonaFarm Ltd. Back then they attacked their competitor of nutritional supplements in Central and Eastern Europe, "Walmark", for misleading advertising. The Czech company appealed and won the litigation at the last instance. The SAC has today made the final decision that the complaint is inadequate and Walmark campaigns offer credible and reliable information to consumers.

The penalty of BGN 64 980 was initially imposed on information materials published in printed publications. The campaign was educational with the primary aim of presenting experts' opinions on the effectiveness of the various ingredients in joint care products. The court categorically states that the statements in Walmark's publication are not misleading. Apart from canceling the fine imposed by the CPC, the Supreme Administrative Court also decided that ZonaFarm Ltd should bear the costs of the case amounting to BGN 7525. "We are extremely satisfied with the decision of the Bulgarian Supreme Administrative Court."

"Walmark is known all over the world with its mission of educating consumers and giving them opportunities to be more informed about the various ingredients, forms and dosages in the dietary supplements they accept. educational campaigning over the years and we will continue to have it because it is part of our mission to improve the health of Bulgarians, thanks for the support of our partners and the trust of our users, "said Desislava Raychinova, managing Walmark Bulgaria.