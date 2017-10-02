Migrants: Almost 5,000 Stopped in Turkey in Seven Days

Turkish authorities have apprehended over the past week a total of 4,687 migrants and refugees who were trying to cross the borders with the European Union or enter the country illegally, the Turkish interior ministry said Monday.

The number includes 444 people who were intercepted at sea, the ministry explained.

Over the same period, authorities have arrested 682 alleged human traffickers, it added.

 

Source: ansamed.info

