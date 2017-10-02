Migrants: Almost 5,000 Stopped in Turkey in Seven Days
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | October 2, 2017, Monday // 14:31| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Turkish authorities have apprehended over the past week a total of 4,687 migrants and refugees who were trying to cross the borders with the European Union or enter the country illegally, the Turkish interior ministry said Monday.
The number includes 444 people who were intercepted at sea, the ministry explained.
Over the same period, authorities have arrested 682 alleged human traffickers, it added.
Source: ansamed.info
- » Turkey Finalizes Purchase of Russian Air Defense System
- » Turkey Orders 117 Soldiers Detained over Gulen Links
- » Turkish Government Introduces Sharp Tax Rises
- » As ‘gate of Europe,’ Greece is Also an ISIS Target
- » Iraqi Kurds Must Give up on Independence or Go Hungry - Erdogan
- » Serbs and Croats 'Will Have to be Allies in Future'
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)