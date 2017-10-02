Transportation Firms are Against the Introduction of a Toll System

Increasing road costs through the toll system will result in serious losses for transport companies, reports Bnt.

This was said by Koicho Rusev, chairman of the Union of Road Transport Organizations, the National Transport Chamber and a member of the Board of Directors of AEBTRI. According to him there are still unclear questions.

"The main reason is the lack of money to repair the roads, and we agree that the state of the road network, off the highways and some of the first-class roads, is still bad, but a fair solution needs to be found. to allocate this need equitably to all actors in the transport sector, to see who puts it in the budget and to assess it, "he said.

Rusev stressed that in Europe - where it is introduced - the system covers an average of about 15% of the total road network and in Bulgaria there are suggestions for about 50% and up to 80%. In his words, it needs to be clarified whether there is any need for this toll system at all. According to him, there are forms and means to solve the issue without this system, for example through excise duty.