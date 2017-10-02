Romania and Bulgaria will Discuss Bilateral Relations in Varna Tomorrow

On October 3 the cabinets of Bulgaria and Romania will hold a joint intergovernmental sitting in the coastal city of Varna. The two countries are expected to sign bilateral agreements in transport, power engineering, labour and social policy, internal affairs and economy fields.

Varna will also host on the same day a quadrilateral meeting between Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov, Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Romania’s Premier Mihai Tudose and Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic.

They will discuss topics related to greater connectivity of the Balkan countries, development of joint infrastructure projects, the forthcoming Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, as well as topical problems related to security and stability in Europe.