European Trade Union Leader Luca Visentin is on a Visit to Bulgaria

Equalization of wages in Eastern and Western Europe will be one of the topics to be discussed by Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the General Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, Luca Visentin, who is on a visit to Bulgaria on 2nd of October, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

He and representatives of the Bulgarian trade unions and government will discuss the social topics during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU. Bulgaria’s position on the adoption of the European pillar of social rights which is expected to be presented by the end of the year, will also be among the topics of the discussions.

The issue related to the pay of posted workers, raised by the French President Emmanuel Macron during his recent visit to Bulgaria, will also be discussed.

The European Trade Union Confederation is the largest European trade union organization. Founded in 1973, it represents the interests of 45 million people from 39 countries.

