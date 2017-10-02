EUR 2.8 Million are the Greek Investments in Macedonia for Half a Year

Direct Greek investment in the Republic of Macedonia amounted to EUR 2.86 million for the first six months of the year, and on this indicator Greece is seventh among foreign investors in the country, reports Bnt.

This shows data from the Bureau of Liaison and the Bureau of Trade and Economic Affairs of Greece in the Republic of Macedonia quoted by the Greek edition Naftemporiki.

Greek investments in Macedonia in the first half of 2017 are estimated to have grown in comparison with last year, as their total value amounted to EUR 0.96 million throughout the year 2016.

In the first place among foreign investors in Macedonia was placed Austria with 27.3 million.