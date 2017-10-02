EUR 2.8 Million are the Greek Investments in Macedonia for Half a Year

Business | October 2, 2017, Monday // 13:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EUR 2.8 Million are the Greek Investments in Macedonia for Half a Year bnt.bg

Direct Greek investment in the Republic of Macedonia amounted to EUR 2.86 million for the first six months of the year, and on this indicator Greece is seventh among foreign investors in the country, reports Bnt. 

This shows data from the Bureau of Liaison and the Bureau of Trade and Economic Affairs of Greece in the Republic of Macedonia quoted by the Greek edition Naftemporiki.

Greek investments in Macedonia in the first half of 2017 are estimated to have grown in comparison with last year, as their total value amounted to EUR 0.96 million throughout the year 2016.

In the first place among foreign investors in Macedonia was placed Austria with 27.3 million.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: macedonia, greece, foreign investments
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria