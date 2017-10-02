Citizens can Now Send Signals to Sofia Municipality Through a New Mobile Platform

A new mobile platform will allow citizens to provide signals to officials of the municipality in the capital. This was said at a press conference by Mayor of Sofia Municipality Yordanka Fandakova. Fandakova explained that the Municipality has partnered with grajdanite.bg, which has developed a site where everyone can report a wrong parking - on green areas, playgrounds, parks, etc .; for stray dogs, unregulated dumps, not working street lighting, homeless people in connection with upcoming cold, abandoned cars or anything else that concerns municipal officials.

"Up to now, using the platform, over 70,000 alerts have been filed and registered citizens are over 55,000," Fandakova said. According to her, the service, which is also a mobile application and not just a site, allows for contact between both the the people reporting a signal and the one who is present at the site of the alert like intruders. "1000 are the excuses by offenders," the mayor said. She said that Sofia Municipality has different channels for receiving signals, most often using the Contact Center, but solving the problem is slower than the new platform. It will take less time to process the information and respond to it, FOCUS reported.

"My intention is to develop this platform together with the citizens so that we can not only receive signals but also provide information to a large group of people - to information for citizens on Facebook, like receiving notification on your phone about a stop of water, heating as well and for future repairs and the organization of the movement in this connection, etc. ", said Yordanka Fandakova