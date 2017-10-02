Vezenkov, the Bulgarian Drafted in the NBA: I'm going to have a Tough Year

Aleksandar Vezenkov, who has been selected under No. 57 in the NBA draft by Brooklyn Nets, realizes that he has a lot to do to get a chance to make a debut in the league of the United States and Canada. The Bulgarian basketball national started his third season as a player of the Spanish Barcelona and in his first match of the championship he was among the best in the composition of the Catalonians. The 22-year-old winger scored 19 points and seized 7 rebounds for a win with 87:82 against Basconia in the I Round of the ACS League.

"I was not ready for the first year in Barcelona, ​​I can not be angry with anyone, because I realize I was just not ready," Vezenkov told Diema Sport.

"Brooklyn chose me and I am very grateful because I hope one day to give me a chance to show what I can do, but for now this remains in the background, this season I'm very ambitious to show that last year it's not accidental. It's not just because of the injured players in Barca, but because I deserve it, so this year will be even harder. "