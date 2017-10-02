Playboy Creator Hugh Hefner was Buried Next to Marilyn Monroe

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner was buried next to Marilyn Monroe at a private Los Angeles ceremony attended by his widow Crystal and his four children, DARIK said.

Hugh Hefner bought the place of the tomb next to the Hollywood actress in 1992 for 75,000 US dollars. It's in the Westwood Valley Cemetery near Los Angeles. Marilyn Monroe was put there shortly after her death in 1962 at the age of 36.

The star of the movie "Some Want It Hot" posed for the cover of the first Playboy magazine released in December 1953.

Hugh Hefner died at the age of 91 at Playboy's mansion.

American stars buried in Westwood Village are of the caliber of Farrah Fawcett, Dean Martin, Michael Jackson, Truman Capote.