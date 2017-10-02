NIMH: Maximum Temperatures to Reach 16-21°
pixabay.com
There will be scattered clouds over the country today, more substantial over the eastern and southwestern regions, with light rain only in some local areas. Over the rest of the country, the weather will be mostly sunny.
The wind will be light, moderate on the sea coast, blowing from East-Northeast.
The maximum temperatures will stand at between 16° and 21°, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
