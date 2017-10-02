NIMH: Maximum Temperatures to Reach 16-21°

Business | October 2, 2017, Monday // 12:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Maximum Temperatures to Reach 16-21° pixabay.com

There will be scattered clouds over the country today, more substantial over the eastern and southwestern regions, with light rain only in some local areas. Over the rest of the country, the weather will be mostly sunny.

The wind will be light, moderate on the sea coast, blowing from East-Northeast.

The maximum temperatures will stand at between 16° and 21°, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: autumn, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria