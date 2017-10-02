Islamic State took Responsibility for the Attack in Marseille

Islamic State has taken responsibility for the knife attack in France, killing two women at a railway station in Marseille, France press reports, quoted by Focus. The attack that forced the evacuation of a major train station, the authorities said.

"The contractor of the Marseille knife operation is one of the militants of an Islamic state," the propaganda site of the group said. The perpetrator was shot by French soldiers.

A military patrol that had rushed to the scene after hearing cries of panic and seeing people running fired warning shots at the attacker, the French Interior Minister said, and then shot and killed him when he rushed at them, reports NY Times.

Soldiers and armed police officers with protective gear barred access to the train station for much of Sunday afternoon, and the national railway operator urged travelers to avoid the station, but the authorities said later in the day that train service was slowly returning to normal.