“Creativity and Misery'' Exhibition Which Presents the Essence of the Human Emotional Aspect

Guided by the method of the expressionism, the academic artist Trajce Catmov at the exhibition “Creativity and Misery”, presents before the audience canvasses on which he painted the experiences of the essence of the human emotional aspect.

He completely abstracts himself from the visual realm of the reality, and abandons every usual thing which the normal eye tends not to notice.

The main motive in the paintings of the "Creativity and Misery" cycle is the belief that people should be considered the center of the world - the anthropocentric representation of emotional life. By building thematic bridges between personal and collective, intimate and social Catmov draws human figures who love and hate, they face their vices, temptations and passions.

The exhibition can be seen until October 2, 2017 at Gallery 2.0 in Sofia.

Source: Facebook Event