Bulgarian Movie 'The Motorbike' is in the Main Competition of the 35th Golden Rose Bulgarian National Film Festival

Valentin Goshev’s first feature film The Motorbike screens in the main competition of the 35th Golden Rose Bulgarian National Film Festival(30 September - 7 October, 2017).

The story written by Goshev recreates historical events that happened in the small Bulgarian village Barakovo, famous for a huge paper factory built by two wealthy brothers Todor and Ivan Balabanov. During WWII young Slavcho and Evelina were students in the local school along with a German boy, Willy. A motorbike becomes the cause of their long-lasting friendship. 

“The film is not about the war, which only forms the background for the relationships between the young people and the preservation of their friendship through the years, regardless of the ups and downs of historical events”, Goshev told FNE. “The famous Bulgarian writer Vesselin Branev, who before immigrating to Canada was my professor in the film academy, became my script doctor. He was the same age as the main characters and he knew the period very well. We passed long hours on Skype”, Goshev added.   

 

