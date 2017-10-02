Fines from Traffic Police Can Now be Paid Online
Fines from the Traffic Police can now be paid online as well - through the "Easypay" platform, announced Dnevnik.
For this purpose, the Ministry of Interior system, which has information about the violations, is connected with more than 2400 Easypay offices throughout the country, as well as with the electronic payment system ePay.bg. In every Easypay office, the cashier can check the obligations only on the driver's license number and driver's IDN. There is also the possibility to pay only one of several fines. The transfer is immediately reflected in the traffic police system.
In ePay.bg payment is possible by entering the data from the resulting slip, the options being two. The driver can pay through his/her account if he/she is a registered user, and if not, the payment is made in direct form with VISA or MasterCard.
