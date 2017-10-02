Marilyn Manson is in Hospital after an Accident

Rock musician Marilyn Manson was hospitalized after being injured during a New York concert, world news agencies reported.

He performed the cover of "Sweat Dreams (Are Made of This)" when a piece of giant pistol-shaped decoration fell on him.

According to the TMZ.com celebrity site, the incident happened one hour after the start of his concert at Hammershire Hall in Manhattan. Medical teams needed a few minutes to remove his body from the fallen part of the set. According to preliminary data, his condition is not worrying.

The incident with 48-year-old Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, comes a few days before the release of his tenth album "Heaven Upside Down".