Notorious Criminal and Football Star O.J. Simpson is Out of Jail

Former American football player O.J. ​​Simpson was released today after spending 9 years behind bars, world news agencies reported.

In July, a conditional pre-trial release committee in Carson City, Nevada, decided to release O.J. Simpson.

70-year-old Simpson was serving a 33-year sentence because in September 2007 he and his friends carried out an armed robbery at a casino hotel in Las Vegas and forcibly pulled out a cup from trophy collector he had previously owned.

The collector assured that the athlete and his friends threatened him with a firearm.