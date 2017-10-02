Cinematographers Discuss their Travels in "Sacred" at Sofia Biting Docs

The Fifth edition of Sofia Biting Docs Documentary Festival will open today in the Cinema House with the large-scale "Cult" project in which over 40 filmmakers from around the world tell the exciting story of a journey in search of faith. This is reported by the organizers of the Association "Pozor".

Sacred rituals for some are blasphemy or pure madness for others, reveals the film. Some are close to God in loneliness and grief, others in bloodshed, and others in noisy fun. In the production, 25 countries around the world show worshipers, rituals and various religious practices, people who are united by the need to turn to God.

Sofia Biting Docs continues until 12 October at the House of Cinema, the G8 Cultural Center, the Euro Cinema and the Czech Center.

Among the highlights of the program is the premiere of "The Gemstone" by director Nikolay Stefanov and the screenwriter Ralitsa Golemanova, who will present the film personally to the audience. It is dedicated to bringing an ancient Tibetan tradition into the modern Western world - building a monument called the 'stupa' near Sofia. The 'stupa' is a symbol of enlightenment - a state that the historic Buddha Shakyamuni has reached 2500 years ago.

In an accessible and inspirational way, the film tells about the meaning of building 'stupas' and introduces their profound psychological and philosophical symbolism. In addition to giving scientific and historical information, the story leads the viewer through the very process of creating the 'stupa' in Bulgaria - with rare and valuable frames of every step in building the monument, as well as presenting the emotional experience of the participants in the construction, noted the team.

An alternative form of education, such as democratic schools around the world, is presented in "Free Class". After the screening, viewers will be able to discuss the topic with representatives of the Community for Democratic Education in Bulgaria.

"Do not spoil my health" affects the hot topic of healthy eating and the myriad of harmful elements that producers use to add taste to their products. What foods to avoid, what foods our bodies need, why some of the foods are so cheap, and others so expensive, should we limit the meat products - answers to all these questions could be found in the film.

Sofia Biting Docs is organized with the support of the US and Czech Embassy, ​​the Cervantes Institute and the Czech Center in Sofia.