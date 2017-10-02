Lady Gaga Donated USD 1 Million to Victims of Natural Disasters in US and the Caribbean

Society | October 2, 2017, Monday // 11:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Lady Gaga Donated USD 1 Million to Victims of Natural Disasters in US and the Caribbean Source: Twitter

Lady Gaga donated USD 1 million to help hurricane victims in the United States and the Caribbean, reports Bgnes. 

The singer confirmed she has made the generous donation that will target the populations of Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean as well as those who suffered the earthquake in Mexico.

"In addition to praying every day, I donated USD 1 million to help people who suffered from Harvey, Irma, Jose, Maria and the earthquake in Mexico City," wrote the star on Twiter.

With this act the singer joins the long list of stars that donated to the cause like Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart and others. Singer Pink also donated a generous USD 500,000. At the same time, actress Kate Hudson announced that her Fabletics will donate 100% of its net income to help the affected areas.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lady Gaga, donation, natural disasters
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria