Lady Gaga Donated USD 1 Million to Victims of Natural Disasters in US and the Caribbean

Lady Gaga donated USD 1 million to help hurricane victims in the United States and the Caribbean, reports Bgnes.

The singer confirmed she has made the generous donation that will target the populations of Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean as well as those who suffered the earthquake in Mexico.

"In addition to praying every day, I donated USD 1 million to help people who suffered from Harvey, Irma, Jose, Maria and the earthquake in Mexico City," wrote the star on Twiter.

With this act the singer joins the long list of stars that donated to the cause like Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart and others. Singer Pink also donated a generous USD 500,000. At the same time, actress Kate Hudson announced that her Fabletics will donate 100% of its net income to help the affected areas.