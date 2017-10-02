Trump: Our Secretary of State is Wasting his Time Looking for Dialogue with Pyongyang

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is wasting time trying to negotiate with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, US President Donald Trump said on Twitter.

"I told our lovely Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, that he was wasting time to seek talks with the little 'Rocketman', save energy, Rex, we will do what we have to do," wrote the US leader.

On September 9, in a speech to the UN General Assembly, Trump threatened the complete destruction of North Korea. A few days later, the North Korea Foreign Minister, Ri Yong Ho, called the US president a "mentally unstable man suffering from a mania of greatness" and said he made the rocket attack on the US "even more inevitable".