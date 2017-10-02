Trump: Our Secretary of State is Wasting his Time Looking for Dialogue with Pyongyang

World | October 2, 2017, Monday // 10:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Trump: Our Secretary of State is Wasting his Time Looking for Dialogue with Pyongyang Source: Twitter

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is wasting time trying to negotiate with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, US President Donald Trump said on Twitter.

"I told our lovely Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, that he was wasting time to seek talks with the little 'Rocketman', save energy, Rex, we will do what we have to do," wrote the US leader.

On September 9, in a speech to the UN General Assembly, Trump threatened the complete destruction of North Korea. A few days later, the North Korea Foreign Minister, Ri Yong Ho, called the US president a "mentally unstable man suffering from a mania of greatness" and said he made the rocket attack on the US "even more inevitable".

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Rex Tillerson, Twitter, North Korea
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria