The Case about the Murder of the Brother of Kim Jong-un in Malaysia Continues

The Supreme Court of Malaysia resumed on Monday the hearing of the North Korean Kim Jong-nam, the older brother of DPRK leader Kim Jong-un.

According to the Straits Times, defendants' lawyers, Indonesian 25-year-old Citizen Isaiah and 29-year-old Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, said their clients are not going to plead guilty.

Kim Wong-nam died at Kuala Lumpur Airport on February 13th. The police found on his skin traces of the neuro-substance VX prohibited by the International Convention on Chemical Weapons. The state indictment plans to summon up to 40 witnesses in the case. According to local law, even death by hanging is envisaged for such a crime.