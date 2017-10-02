Erdogan: Turkey will not Lose Anything if it does not Become a Member of the EU

Turkey will not lose anything if it fails to become a member of the European Union, Turkish President Recep Erdogan said, quoted by the Anadolu agency.

"If the EU refuses us admission, we will not lose anything. Turkey does not need EU membership, but the block policy is linked to Ankara," he said. According to the head of state, the only way to implement the new EU plans is through full membership of Turkey. On 13 September, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Brussels does not consider Turkey's accession to the EU possible.

