Bulgaria: Bugarian Ombudsman Will Send Petition to the EP Against the Double Standard of Food in the EU pixabay.com

Ombudsman Maya Manolova, supported by a number of well-known names, including the big actor and director Kamen Donev, will send a petition to the European Parliament against the double standard of food in the EU, reported BGNES.

Maya Manolova's idea is to take advantage of her right as a citizen of the European Union who, either individually or through association with other persons and organizations, can send a petition to the European Parliament on a matter that directly affects the EP or is in the sphere of the EU action.

The subject of the Ombudsman's petition is the violated rights of Bulgarian citizens as a result of the production and distribution of foods and beverages of the same inferior quality brands in Bulgaria and the Eastern European countries, and a proposal to create legislation prohibiting the production and the dissemination of products of the same brand with different constituents within the common European market.

