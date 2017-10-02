Tens of thousands of people took part in a protest in Hong Kong against "authoritarian rule". Their demands were the regional secretary of state of the Chinese special administrative region to resign, Reuters reported.

The march is an annual event and takes place on October 1 - the national holiday of China. According to the organizers, 40,000 people participated in the rally. Many of the demonstrators, some of whom were dressed in black, were deeply concerned about the regional Justice Minister, Romeo Yueen. He has jumped several senior prosecutors, demanding sentences for three prominent activists - Joshua Won, Nathan Lo, and Alex Chow, Reuters writes.