The Academic Year in Sofia University Begins Today

The new academic year starts at Sofia University. Before the official ceremony, scheduled for 10:00, the rector of Alma Mater Prof. Anastas Gerdjikov and the members of the Academic Council will bring flowers to the monuments of Evlogi and Hristo Georgiev. Official guest to the opening will be President Rumen Radev, reports iNews. 

Rector Prof. Anastas Gerdjikov will open the academic year with a speech in the aula of the oldest higher education institution in Bulgaria and will present the deans of the faculties. The Head of State will welcome the academic community. During the ceremony, freshmen students, Olympiad winners will receive their student's books from the Rector and President Radev.

