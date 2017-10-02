UK Ambassador: Theresa May Could Visit Bulgaria Next Year

Theresa May and Foreign Minister Boris Johnson do not have a fundamentally different stance on Brexit. We want to remain friends with the European Union. This is what British Ambassador Emma Hopkins told BNT.

In the last few weeks, we have published documents on European security. We still cooperate closely on security and anti-terrorism. We want a comprehensive deal for Brexit to cover all areas of cooperation. Brexit should not be a hindrance to that, Hopkins called.

According to her, Britain needs to stick to the measures of Europol, close cooperation is needed in a new framework. European citizens, if they have lived in the UK for 5 years, will have no trouble remaining, there will be a grace period for the rest. These citizens are a solid part of the United Kingdom, Emma Hopkins said, adding that the rules of migration would meet British needs.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to visit Bulgaria next year, British Ambassador Emma Hopkins informs. She also announced in June that she was working on the preparation of this visit, and today she specified that the invitation for this visit was handed over and perhaps the British Prime Minister would respond to it in 2018.