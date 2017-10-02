Bulgaria to Test Warning Siren Systems Today

Bulgaria to Test Warning Siren Systems Today

Today, the warning siren system will be tested in several cities, reported bTV. 

Exactly at 13:00, there will be alarm signals in the 30-kilometer zone around Kozloduy NPP in Burgas, Varna, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Sofia, Smolyan, Vratsa and the region.

