The Distance Between Madrid and the Separatists of Barcelona is Increasing

The separatist government of Catalonia confirmed on Monday night that 90% of those who participated in the referendum they tried to organize had voted "yes" for the independence of the Spanish region, reports Bgnes.

The day after the referendum in Catalonia, the gap between Madrid and the separatist leaders of Catalonia seems to be deepening. The banned central government was held, marked by police violence and announced 90% independence supporters. Especially since 44 organizations - including the main Catalan trade unions and two independent associations - called for a day of general strike and mobilization on Tuesday in Catalonia.

The separatist government of Catalonia confirmed last night that 90% of those who participated in the referendum it was trying to organize gave the yes vote to the independence of the Spanish region. The participation was, according to the calculations of the executive power in Catalonia 42.3%. Government spokesman Jordi Turul assured that about 2.26 million people voted on Sunday and that 2.02 million of them voted yes.

Voters had to answer the question, "Do you want Catalonia to become an independent state in the form of a republic?". However, the referendum failed to include criteria guaranteeing the credibility of results such as transparent electoral rolls, independent election commissions, secret ballot. According to Turul, 176,000 people voted "no". The referendum, banned by the Constitutional Court, was boycotted by all the parties that opposed the separatists. According to preliminary polls by sociologists, Catalonia is divided almost equally between supporters of independence and those of staying in Spain. On the other hand, nearly 80% of voters would like to hold a referendum with the state's permission.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange says security forces in Spain have seized about 700,000 ballots already put into the polls of Catalonia's independence probe. "About 700,000 ballots have been seized by Spanish forces and are not counted," a news release said on Twitter.

According to Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, there was no referendum but only a mock vote, he said on Sunday evening that the rule of law had intervened in Catalonia to prevent a referendum on independence banned by the court. "Today there was no referendum on independence in Catalonia, and the rule of law remains with all its strength," the conservative leader said in a televised message. The security forces "fulfilled their duty" in Catalonia and "carried out the charge of justice", which banned the referendum.

"It would be easier to look at the side," Rahoy added. The referendum is the "real attack on the rule of law (...) to which the state reacts with firmness and calmness."

Medical authorities in Catalonia reported on Sunday evening that more than 800 people have sought medical assistance due to police action.

"The Department of Health states that 844 people have asked for medical assistance on the day of the referendum due to the actions of state security forces," the regional government said in a statement. The security forces said 33 police officers were injured, according to the Interior Minister. According to Barcelona's Mayor Ada Colau, who, as 80% of the Catalans, was in favor of a referendum on self-determination, the separatists would not be able to declare independence that nobody would admit. She voted with a white ballot.