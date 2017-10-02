Active Shooter Reported near Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

October 2, 2017, Monday
pixabay.com

Police in Las Vegas are responding to reports of an active shooter near the Mandalay Bay Hotel, reported BBC. 

At least one gunman is reported to have opened fire at a country music festival being held on the Las Vegas strip.

Videos on social media show hundreds of people fleeing from the scene. The sound of what appears to be automatic gunfire can be heard in some clips.

Las Vegas police have advised people to avoid the area. There are unconfirmed reports of multiple casualties.

Tags: shooter, Las Vegas, U.S.
