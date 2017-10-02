Active Shooter Reported near Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas
World | October 2, 2017, Monday // 09:31| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Police in Las Vegas are responding to reports of an active shooter near the Mandalay Bay Hotel, reported BBC.
At least one gunman is reported to have opened fire at a country music festival being held on the Las Vegas strip.
Videos on social media show hundreds of people fleeing from the scene. The sound of what appears to be automatic gunfire can be heard in some clips.
Las Vegas police have advised people to avoid the area. There are unconfirmed reports of multiple casualties.
- » Mass Casualties in Mandalay Bay Shooting (UPDATED)
- » Notorious Criminal and Football Star O.J. Simpson is Out of Jail
- » Trump: Our Secretary of State is Wasting his Time Looking for Dialogue with Pyongyang
- » The Case about the Murder of the Brother of Kim Jong-un in Malaysia Continues
- » Bangladesh to Press for Muslim Refugees' Return to Myanmar
- » Islamic State has once Again Captured a City in Central Syria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)